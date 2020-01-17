Viborg-Hurley earns double header sweep of Gayville-Volin

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featured a double header between Gayville-Volin and Viborg-Hurley.

The first game of the evening was the girl’s game. The first quarter saw a close game until the Cougars scored 7 straight points to take a 23-11 lead.

However, Viborg-Hurley opened the second quarter on an 8-1 run to grab a 31-12 lead. The Cougars would add on and lead 36-17 at the half.

In the second half, the Cougars continued to roll as they outscored the Raiders 26-15 on their way to a 62-26 win.

The Viborg-Hurley girls won their third straight with a 62-26 win over Gayville-Volin. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 17, 2020

Viborg-Hurley (7-3) was led by Denae Mach who scored 13 points.

Gayville-Volin (1-8) was led by Molly Larson who finished with 7 points.

The boys game featured two winning records and the top ranked Viborg-Hurley Cougars.

After the first quarter, the Cougars led 18-11 and featured one of the top plays of the year.

Viborg-Hurley's Chase Mason took flight tonight in a win over Gayville-Volin. Looks pretty #sctop10 to me @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/fHUrCmVj50 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 17, 2020

Viborg-Hurley grew their lead in the second quarter as they took a 41-27 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Cougars found a groove as they outscored the Raiders 34-13 to lead to a 75-40 win.

Viborg Hurley earns the 75-40 win over Gayville Volin.@KELOSports pic.twitter.com/lQZBQuZFEH — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 17, 2020

Viborg-Hurley (6-0) was led by Gradee Sherman who scored a game high 18 points, while Chase Mason scored 16 points.

Gayville-Volin (5-2) was led by Grant Gill who had a team high 10 points.