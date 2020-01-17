Viborg-Hurley earns double header sweep of Gayville-Volin

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featured a double header between Gayville-Volin and Viborg-Hurley.
The first game of the evening was the girl’s game. The first quarter saw a close game until the Cougars scored 7 straight points to take a 23-11 lead.
However, Viborg-Hurley opened the second quarter on an 8-1 run to grab a 31-12 lead. The Cougars would add on and lead 36-17 at the half.
In the second half, the Cougars continued to roll as they outscored the Raiders 26-15 on their way to a 62-26 win.
Viborg-Hurley (7-3) was led by Denae Mach who scored 13 points.
Gayville-Volin (1-8) was led by Molly Larson who finished with 7 points.
The boys game featured two winning records and the top ranked Viborg-Hurley Cougars.
After the first quarter, the Cougars led 18-11 and featured one of the top plays of the year.
Viborg-Hurley grew their lead in the second quarter as they took a 41-27 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Cougars found a groove as they outscored the Raiders 34-13 to lead to a 75-40 win.
Viborg-Hurley (6-0) was led by Gradee Sherman who scored a game high 18 points, while Chase Mason scored 16 points.
Gayville-Volin (5-2) was led by Grant Gill who had a team high 10 points.