Viborg-Hurley boys host Centerville in Region 5B playoffs

HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — The Tuesday KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a Region 5B boys second round playoff game between Centerville and third ranked Viborg-Hurley.

The two teams met earlier in the season in Centerville. The Cougars earned an 81-43 victory over Centerville.

Tonight’s meeting will have a lot more on the line as the winner will advance to the next round and the loser will call it a season.

The Tornadoes enter the playoffs as the 8 seed in Region 5 as they have a 7-14 record following their 76-43 first round playoff win over Menno on Monday night.

The Centerville offense has been the highlight of their season as the Tornadoes are scoring more than 54 points per game this season.

However, the Centerville defense has had their struggles this season as they are allowing 64 points per game defensively.

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars enter the playoffs with an impressive 16-3 record. The Cougars also enter the playoffs as the top seed in Region 5.

The Cougars boast one of the top scoring differentials in the state as the Cougars are outscoring their opponents by more than 23 points per game.

The biggest strength for the Cougars have been their offense as Viborg-Hurley is scoring nearly 70 points per contest this season.

Tonight’s game will tip-off at 7:00 and can been seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.