VFW to host state baseball tournaments in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of South Dakota VFW has made the decision to proceed with the 2020 SD VFW State Baseball Tournaments.

“The Committee wants to ensure everyone understands the Department of SD VFW Baseball and the tournament committees/communities will never be able to eliminate COVID-19 virus risk,” SD VFW Chairman Danny Frisby- Griffin said.

The committee knows that if everyone follows the return to Safe Play plan, then the coronavirus risk should be reduced.

There will be nine VFW state tournaments this year:

Class Age Location Date “A” 16 and Under West Central (Humboldt) July 31-August 2 “A” 14 and Under Chamberlain July 17-19 “A” 12 and Under Dakota Valley (North Sioux City) July 10-12 “A” 10 and Under West Central July 10-12 “B” 19 and Under Bryant August 7-9 “B” 16 and Under Canova July 31-August 2 “B” 14 and Under Webster July 17-19 “B” 12 and Under Elkton July 10-12 “B” 10 and Under Salem July 10-12

The nine tournaments will be played in eight different communities across South Dakota, which will create more local rules for the tournaments to follow.

“The Tournament Host Committee/Community will also be following their local COVID-19 guidance,” Frisby-Griffin said. “We ask everyone’s patience and understanding as we bring this crazy summer baseball season to the best ending circumstances allow.”

As the seasons begin, the SD VFW is advising every team to follow guidelines set by state and local leaders. They are also placing some responsibility on the players, fans and coaches.

“If you don’t feel well, running a high fever, have cold like symptoms or classified as vulnerable, please stay home,” Frisby-Griffin said. “You not only affect you, but your teammates, coaches, fans and family members too.”

The VFW doesn’t have a national chapter for baseball, which is why the VFW will have sports. The American Legion National Chapter canceled all baseball for the 2020 season.

The cancellation of the American Legion season is what fueled the VFW to host a 19 and under state tournament.

You can learn more about the VFW by visiting the South Dakota VFW website.