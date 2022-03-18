PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that originally sought to provide a South Dakota tribal college with funds to partner with NASA was drastically revised in the final days of the legislative session with a maneuver called ‘hog housing.’ It now seeks to provide the state legislature with increased oversight authority over the use of federal funding.

The bill made it through the legislature easily, passing 32-2 in the Senate and 52-16 in the House.

Governor Noem openly opposed the bill, which would limit the authority of the executive branch to fund new programs. The bill has been delivered to her desk, where it will be up to her to veto or sign it.

If the bill is vetoed, it may still become law, as it passed the legislature with more than a two-thirds majority, which would again be required to overturn a veto.

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office to find out what the plan is for HB 1281, and received the following response from Noem’s communications director Ian Fury.

The Governor is working through the 121 bills that reached her desk in the last days of session. In the case of HB 1281, the Governor and her administration are working on interpreting what the bill means for state government and those impacted. The Bureau of Finance and Management sent a letter to legislators yesterday seeking clarification on various aspects of the bill, which you can find here: https://bfm.sd.gov/misc/LetterToLeadership1281.pdf It appears the legislature has the votes to override any veto. Ian Fury

Rep. David Anderson (R-Hudson) is a former member of the Joint Appropriations committee, and is one of seven lawmakers who signed a letter advocating for the sustained veto of the bill.

We spoke with Anderson on the phone Friday morning, and he listed several reasons for his opposition to the bill.

Among those reasons are the fact that it was rewritten and passed late in the session and did not get an open public committee hearing like other bills. One reason he points to for the bill’s passage is that it was voted upon on the last day of the session, when lawmakers wanted to get out of town.

What the bill does is open to debate, Anderson says, saying that in his view, the intent is to decide whether the Governor has the authority to put federal funds to use. He says there has been an attempt to create the impression that this is an issue of authority, but he says that is not the case.

Anderson says this is because federal funds granted to the state can only be used for federally approved purposes. He used the example of funding for roads and bridges, which must be used for roads and bridges. The only options are to use the money or return it. In his view, because of the rules relating to the way the funds can be used, there is no need for additional oversight of this sort, which he says will just serve to grow the government.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) is a member of the conference committee that made the changes to HB 1281 and also serves on the Joint Appropriations committee. He explained his disagreement with Anderson about the need for this legislation.

“What I see HB 1281 doing is the legislature taking a more active oversight role over federal authority,” said Nesiba.

Authority is the key word here, as Nesiba points out that the legislature grants authority to state agencies, not necessarily money. “It’s not money — what we’re giving them is permission to spend [money] if they go out and apply for grants,” he said.

Nesiba says the issue currently is two-fold, comprising a much larger influx of federal money than South Dakota has seen in the past, along with a breakdown of communication between the executive branch and the House.

“I think the onus is on the department and on the governor to communicate to the legislature what plans are going on,” Nesiba said.

He thinks that obligation has not been fulfilled as of late. “The House appropriations committee in particular said, ‘We need better communication, and if you’re not going to give us better communication, we’re going to pass a bill — and mandate greater oversight.'”

Anderson said that one main issue with this bill is the sheer volume of work that this would put on the Appropriations committee. He said this bill would require appropriations to review federal money before it is used and there are over 800 federal grants per year.

While acknowledging there would be an increase in work, Nesiba sought to paint a less dire image than Anderson.

First of all, he points out that not all funding would need to be approved, saying that any funding allocated for a program that is already in existence would not need to be reviewed.

“A planned expenditure for a current program that does not change current policy does not need to be released for expenditures required by this section,” Nesiba read from the text of the bill. Essentially, he says the committee would only need to approve allocations that would create new programs.

Nesiba says this will serve as a check on the governor’s authority. “She’s going to have to ask for permission for new programs. She can’t just create them in the interim when the legislature’s not in session.”

Noem has said that this bill would create a full-time legislature, but Nesiba disagrees. This is in part due to the fact that it is only the House and Senate Appropriations committees, or the Joint Appropriations committee when not in session, dealing with these allocations.

While some such as Anderson express concern that the increased workload would result in a ‘full-time committee’, Nesiba says he believes the Joint committee will be able to handle the workload with as few as a single one-to-two day meeting each month, along with occasional virtual meetings.

Until the bill becomes law, and the committee is met with the reality of the work their newfound oversight requires, we will not know for certain which of the lawmakers — Anderson or Nesiba is correct about the workload. Regardless of the answer, Nesiba points out that the effect would not necessarily be permanent.

This is because the oversight authority granted by bill will only last one year, expiring on June 30, 2023.

“This is a pilot-project,” said Nesiba. “This is a one-year experiment. Should the legislative branch have greater oversight over the federal dollars coming in? Does that make sense for the legislative branch and the executive branch to be forced to sit together and have conversations about how we’re going to spend the federal dollars? I think that’s useful,” he said.

While he and Anderson are of differing opinion and party, Nesiba points out that this is not a partisan issue. “There’s only 11 Democrats in the state legislature. This is mostly a conflict among Republicans, and it’s among — particularly — House Republicans who have lost trust in the governor,” he said.