Veterans Day deals in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many businesses around Sioux Falls are open for Veterans Day, and to say thanks, they’re having some special deals. These apply to veterans only on Veterans Day.

A&W

Get a free combo for all veterans and active-duty military on Monday, Nov. 11, at participating locations.

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bagel Boy

Free bagel with cream cheese and a small drink at both Bagel Boy locations for all veterans on Veterans Day.

Blarney Stone Pub

Free pint of beer.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free small boneless or traditional wings and fries all day for veterans.

Caribou Coffee

Veterans receive a free small brewed coffee on Veterans Day.

Chili’s

Free entree from a limited menu for veterans on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel

Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte November 11.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Famous Dave’s

Free two-meat lunch combo.

Fazoli’s

Free spaghetti with meat or marinara.

Flyboy Donuts

Free traditional donut and free coffee.

Fryn’ Pan

20% off to veterans on Veterans Day.

Fuddruckers

20% off to veterans on Veterans Day.

Granite City

Free lunch combo

Hy-Vee

Free breakfast buffet to all veterans and active-duty military members. Some stores offer planned programs, displays, entertainment or other activities.

IHOP

All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Johnny Carinos

Free entree from a limited menu.

Kaladi’s Bistro

Free coffee all day.

Little Caesars

Free HOT-N-READY lunch combo November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MacKenzie River Pizza

Veterans receive 25% off their entire check on Veterans Day, at participating locations.

Marco’s Pizza

50% off all menu price pizzas on Veterans Day at participating locations. Use code: HONOR50

Oh My Cupcakes

Oh My Cupcakes in the Bridges Shopping Center at 57th Street and Western Avenue is offering a free cupcake to all veterans on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active military members can get a completely free meal paid in full by the restaurant, which includes an entree from a special Veterans Day menu, and unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback is doubling their heroes discount to 20% from 11/8 – 11/11 to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders with valid ID, plus military personnel and their immediate family members.

Perkins

The Perkins located at 2604 W 41st St is offering a free Mag 7.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu November 11.

Red Robin

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries November 11.

Ruby Tuesday’s

A free sandwich of your choice with french fries or tater tots.

Scooter’s Coffee

Veterans past and present may enjoy a free drink of any size on Veterans Day (11/11).

Sickies Garage

Sickies Garage at 2616 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls is offering a free Garage burger and fries, or 20% off your meal with military or veteran’s ID.

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch from the Early Dine menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other businesses

Pilot Flying J

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Friday through Monday, Nov. 8-11.

Great Clips

Free haircuts. Visit a salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 31.

Silverstar Car Wash

Free car washes on Veterans Day for all veterans and active duty personnel.

Home Depot

Veterans and active duty military will receive a 10% discount.

Lowe’s

Veterans receive a 10% in store discount.

National Parks

Veterans will have free access to over 100 national parks that require entrance fees.