Vermillion rides 17 game win streak into Class ‘B’ State Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Following a perfect 4-0 performance in the Region 3B tournament, Vermillion Post 1 qualified for the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

Vermillion suffered a state tournament semifinal loss to West Central in the high school baseball season back in May and their legion team has picked up right where they left off.

One heck of a finish down in Lennox at the Region 3B tourmament! Been some good baseball there!@vermpost1 picked up the narrow win over @LennoxBaseball https://t.co/nySRRTtlhu — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 23, 2021

“In spring we had a good year and now it’s a blessing because we had three kids coming back from college who were young enough to play this summer. It really kind of created some depth,” Vermillion head coach Tom Heisinger said.

Post 1 posted four, one run wins in the Region 3B tournament, including three walk-off finishes.

“Our kids just found a way to win. We would’ve like to score a few more runs and hit the ball a little better, but it’s a region tournament, crazy things are going to happen and it’s not going to be easy and it shouldn’t be easy,” Heisinger said.

Vermillion’s defense has been their strength this season as they are allowing just three runs per contest to their opponents this season.

“Something that helps us out is we pride our pitchers on throwing strikes, I mean, every coach would say that, but we want our pitchers to throw strikes and then play really good defense behind them,” Heisinger said. “Every ground ball is a chance for us to move on and throwing strikes and playing good defense, we always feel like we have a good chance.”

Post 1 is now preparing for this weekend’s tournament and they will be keeping the focus on themselves.

“We don’t really change anything that we have been doing, we just kind of polish up a few things, working on some tee work with some kids that I feel like their bats kind of struggled in the region tournament,” Heisinger said. “Just shoring up some defensive stuff and get some pitchers ready in the bullpen and not really changing a whole lot.”

Following a tough regional tournament, Post 1 knows they’ll have to be ready to face some of the best pitching talent, that class ‘B’ has to offer.

“We tell them, hey, it’s the state tournament first game, you’re not going to see anybody’s three, four or five, you’re going to see some really tough kids up there,” Heisinger said. “It’s mainly just, put the ball in play as much as we can. You know, if high school kids can put the ball in play, you can get a chance, but with strikeouts, there’s nothing we can do.”

Post 1 will meet Redfield Post 92 on Friday, July 30 in Groton. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.