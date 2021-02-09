Vermillion hosts Dakota Valley in double header Game of the Week

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday with a double header in high school hoops as Vermillion hosts Dakota Valley.

The girls game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. between the Panthers and Tanagers. The boys game will follow at around 8:00 p.m. featuring a top five showdown between the top-ranked Vermillion Tanagers and the third ranked Panthers.

Both games will steam on KELOLAND.com with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – Dakota Valley (11-4) girls vs. Vermillion (10-5)

The Dakota Valley Panthers enter Tuesday’s contest with an 11-4 record, just a game above the Tanagers in the region four standings.

Both the Tanagers and Panthers are trying to catch Tea Area in the region four standings. The winner on Tuesday will have the upper hand in the final four games.

Dakota Valley has relied on their talented defense this season as they are allowing just just 46.6 points per game defensively.

Offensively, the Panthers are scoring more than 60 points per contest as they have been led by junior forward Rylee Rosenquist who is scoring 20.9 points per game. Senior Rachel Rosenquist adds 12.7 points per contest as well.

The Tanagers enter at 10-5 as they have been led by a strong defense that is allowing 46 points per game.

“Defense is really important to us and something we stress from day one. We have good quickness on the perimeter and Leah Herbster does a nice job protecting the hoop for us, Vermillion head coach Jon Brooks said. “We also go 9 deep so our bench really provides energy and allows us to stay fresh so we can put pressure on teams.”

Vermillion has been led by one of the top players in the state in Lexi Plitzuweit. The senior guard is averaging more than 16 points and nearly nine rebounds per contest.

“She is such a smart player and plays hard all the time. She has had to be a good leader for us this year and glad to see her becoming more vocal,” Brooks said. “We will continue to lean on her for the rest of the season, but she knows she has help around her as well.”

The Tanagers will prepare for a tough game on Tuesday as they are looking to pass the Panthers in the region four standings.

“We will need to take care of the ball to start with. Dakota Valley puts good pressure on and is very good in transition,” Brooks said. “Then defensively we will have to make everything difficult for both Rosenquist’s and rebound missed shots. We can’t give them second chance opportunities.”

8:00 p.m. – #3 Dakota Valley (13-1) boys vs. #1 Vermillion (13-0)

The boys game will tip-off around 8:00 p.m. and feature two of the top three teams in class ‘A’ boys basketball.

The Panthers enter Tuesday night with a 13-1 record, with their lone loss of the season coming to #2 Sioux Falls Christian.

The Panthers are scoring more than 80 points per game this year and much of that success comes from the Bruns brothers.

Senior Paul Bruns is scoring 28.6 points per game, while younger brother Isaac, is adding 23.1 points per contest. The talented duo of brothers is combining for more than 51 points per game.

On Tuesday, the Panthers will have their hands full as they meet the top-ranked and undefeated Vermillion Tangers.

The Tanagers are scoring 66 points per game, but have been even more impressive on defense where they are allowing only 40 points per contest to their opponents.

Vermillion has three players that are scoring double digits per contest including leading scorer Jakob Dobney who is averaging 19.7 points per game.

Dillion Gestring is scoring 13 points per game, while Connor Saunders is adding nearly 11 points a game.

The biggest key to success for Vermillion has been their ability to win the turnover battle. Over their thirteen games this season, the Tanagers are averaging just ten turnovers per contest. Defensively however, Vermillion is forcing their opponents to commit more than 20 turnovers a game.

Tuesday’s coverage will begin around 6:20 p.m. and you can watch the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play for Tuesday’s double header will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.