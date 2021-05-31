Vermillion earns pitchers duel victory over Howard to advance to semi-finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Tanagers picked up a 3-2 win over Howard to advance to the semifinal round of the class ‘B’ state tournament.

The Tanagers jumped on the board in the first inning when an error brought in a run.

An error and a hit leads to a Tanager run. @VermHSbaseball 1 Howard 0. End of 1 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/o1jv7Br08u — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 31, 2021

The Tanagers would add another run in the third, but Howard answered right back with an RBI single from Colby Claussen.

Howard would tie the game at two, but that didn’t last long as Vermillion got a sacrifice fly from Jake Jensen in the fifth.

The Tanagers would finish strong from there as Jake Jensen finished the sixth inning and Willis Robertson earned the save in the seventh inning.

Vermillion will play in Tuesday’s first semifinal against either West Central or Platte-Geddes.