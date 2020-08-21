Vermillion boys soccer earns shutout win over Harrisburg

Click the video player above to watch Thursday’s full game

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Tanagers earned their second win of the season with an impressive 4-0 win over Harrisburg on Thursday, August 20.

The two teams clashed on the KELOLAND.com Livestream Soccer Game of the Week.

Both teams were held scoreless for more than thirty minutes to start the first half, but that changed with 9:33 to go in the half.

Hari Kadarkaraisamy would beat his defender and then kick a pass to Brady Seiner who would find the back of the net for Vermillion, giving them the 1-0 lead.

A minute later, the Tanagers would go on the attack again as Vermillion’s Eric Zephier would begin to break away and then make a move on his defender before firing one past the goalie.

Tanagers led 2-0.

Vermillion wasn’t done in the first half as they were back in striking position just three minutes later.

Tanager Senior Jakob Dobney would fire a long pass from the corner and find Noah Gilbertson who would miss his first attempt, but would then fire top shelf for the goal.

Vermillion held a 3-0 lead after the first forty minute half.

The second half saw a lot of defense, after the first goal. Just over six minutes into the half, a corner kick from Kadarkaraisamy would lead to a header that the goalie blocked.

However, Gilbertson was there for the rebound and easy put back kick, giving the Tanagers a 4-0 lead.

From there, Vermillion’s goal keeper Dillion Gestring would finish the shutout, helping Vermillion earn a 4-0 win.

Vermillion (2-0) has now outscored their two opponents by ten goals as the Tanagers have scored an impressive 11 goals in two games.

The Tanagers will travel to play Groton in their next game on Saturday, August 29.

Harrisburg (0-3) has now allowed 17 goals in just three games. The Tigers will host Pierre in their next game on August 29.