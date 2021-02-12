Vermillion and Dakota Valley split double header; Tanager boys improve to 14-0

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Tanagers and Dakota Valley Panthers split a double header on Tuesday, February 9.

Click the video player above to see the full game between the Dakota Valley girls and Vermillion,

The Dakota Valley girls picked up an impressive 62-52 win over Vermillion on Tuesday, following a 20 point performance by Rylee Rosenquist. The Panthers were also aided by Peyton Tritz who tallied 15 points and Rachel Rosenquist who scored 8.

Rylee Rosenquist with a game high 20.

Vermillion battled in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the Dakota Valley lead as the Panthers were able to finish off the game by hitting their free throws.

The Tanagers were led by Lexi Plitzuweit who scored a team high 18 points, while eighth grader Kasey Hanson tallied 17 points.

The boys game was the night cap as #1 Vermillion met #3 Dakota Valley.

Click the video player above to see the full game between #1 Vermillion and #3 Dakota Valley

Dakota Valley started red hot as they jumped out a 10-2 lead. From there, Vermillion doubled up the Panthers 32-16 to grab an eight point halftime lead.

Verm trailed 18-12 and has outscored DV 22-8 since.

Jakob Dobney with 11 for Verm.



The third quarter saw a 13-4 Vermillion run that gave them a 50-36 lead late in the third quarter.

Both teams found a lot of points in the fourth quarter as Vermillion put up an impressive 24 points to Dakota Valley’s 21. The Tanagers were able to pick up a 79-68 win.

Vermillion (14-0) was led by Jakob Dobney who put up a game high 32 points. Dillion Gestring and Jake Jensen each added 19 for the Tanagers as well.

Dakota Valley (13-2) was led by sophomore Isaac Bruns who tallied a team high 30 points. His brother, Paul Bruns, finished the game with 18 points.

Click the video above to see highlights of Tuesday’s double header as aired on KELO-TV.