Vaccine tracker says South Dakota could reach 50% of state population vaccinated by May 31

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington Post/National Public Radio COVID-19 vaccine tracker said it will be the end of May when 50% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

The South Dakota Department of Health said that 46.1% of the state’s 16 and older population has received at least one vaccination dose as of April 6.

The NPR/Washington Post tracker projects the 50% to 85% rates because researchers have estimated that 70% to 85% of the U.S. needs to be immune before the coronavirus stops spreading through communities according to the tracker website.

The NPR/Washington Post tracker data is of April 5. It uses the 2019 estimated population of South Dakota at 884,659.

By July 15, 70% of the state’s population would be vaccinated and 85% by Aug. 18.

The pace in Minnesota is similar. The NPR/Washington Post tracker projects that 50% of the state’s population will be vaccinated by May 30. On July 7, 70% of the state’s population will be vaccinated and 85% by Aug. 6.

In Iowa, 50% of the state’s population would be vaccinated by June 17. The rate would increase to 70% by Aug. 8 and 85% on Sept. 16.

The tracker shows that South Dakota has declined in its rate of administering the doses the state receives. The state has administered 81% of the vaccine doses it has received. The rate was higher several weeks ago.

Minnesota’s rate is 91%. Iowa’s rate is 89%.

