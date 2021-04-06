Vaccine tracker says South Dakota could reach 50% of state population vaccinated by May 31

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington Post/National Public Radio COVID-19 vaccine tracker said it will be the end of May when 50% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

The South Dakota Department of Health said that 46.1% of the state’s 16 and older population has received at least one vaccination dose as of April 6.

The NPR/Washington Post tracker projects the 50% to 85% rates because researchers have estimated that 70% to 85% of the U.S. needs to be immune before the coronavirus stops spreading through communities according to the tracker website.

The NPR/Washington Post tracker data is of April 5. It uses the 2019 estimated population of South Dakota at 884,659.

By July 15, 70% of the state’s population would be vaccinated and 85% by Aug. 18.

The pace in Minnesota is similar. The NPR/Washington Post tracker projects that 50% of the state’s population will be vaccinated by May 30. On July 7, 70% of the state’s population will be vaccinated and 85% by Aug. 6.

In Iowa, 50% of the state’s population would be vaccinated by June 17. The rate would increase to 70% by Aug. 8 and 85% on Sept. 16.

The tracker shows that South Dakota has declined in its rate of administering the doses the state receives. The state has administered 81% of the vaccine doses it has received. The rate was higher several weeks ago.

Minnesota’s rate is 91%. Iowa’s rate is 89%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 