PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Recruitment and COVID-19 topped the list of challenges facing the South Dakota Department of Military, a leader said Thursday.

Major General Jeff Marlette with the South Dakota National Guard told the Joint Committee on Appropriations that 94% of current full-time employees will be eligible for retirement in the next 10 years or less. Marlette also mentioned that the Guard is facing challenges around recruitment stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 mandate was a big deal,” Marlette told lawmakers, saying it impacted soldiers and their families as well.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 91% of adults in America between the age of 18 and 65 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but only 78% of that age group has received both primary doses. Marlette said that many young people have chosen not to get vaccinated and therefore impacted the Guard’s recruitment. Now that the mandate has been dropped, the National Guard is awaiting guidance on what to do next with active members who have been unable to train and members who were discharged because they did not want to be vaccinated.

Representative Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls) asked the Major General how the COVID-19 mandate differed from required vaccinations before deployment. Marlette said that the major difference was that the mandate required the vaccine regardless of deployment whereas if a troop is deployed, refusal or inability to get the required vaccinations is taken on a case-by-case basis.

Marlette said he is unsure how the dropping of the mandate will impact those soldiers who chose not to get vaccinated saying that while they should be able to return, he thinks that some may choose not to.

But Marlette pointed to the South Dakota National Guard’s 96% vaccination rate saying, “I don’t see that as being a readiness showstopper.”

As far as other challenges to recruitment, Marlette said he believes COVID-19 had another impact on finding soldiers and airmen.

“I think society has lost trust of authority figures (after COVID),” Marlette told lawmakers.

Also discussed during Thursday’s meeting was tuition assistance for National Guard members.

House Bill 1039 seeks to provide 100% tuition assistance, an increase from the 50% currently offered. This would apply to both residents and non-residents.