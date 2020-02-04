Using that extra SF budget money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The addition of $1.7 million in surplus budget money to the Sioux Falls Highways and Streets Departments means several 2020 projects can be expanded and another project can move up the work list, street superintendent Dustin Hansen said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken announced Monday he wants a $7.8 million budget surplus to be split between several projects with $1.7 million dedicated to the city’s reserve fund. The city council is expected to approve the recommendation at its Feb. 11 meeting.

City streets will benefit from the surplus along with $3.3 million for a new fire station, a new chair lift at Great Bear and repairs to structures at Terrace Park.

Street improvements

The street department will use $1.4 million on an asphalt mill and fill project on 41st Street from Western Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.

Hansen said the project was on the city’s to-do list but now, it can move up on that list.

“That one needs to be done,” Hansen said. “It’s tired. It really needs to be milled and overlaid.”

Traffic counts posted by the city’s public works department on the city’s website estimated the traffic volume on 41st from Western Avenue to Minnesota Avenues a daily traffic volume count of 79,100 in 2019.

The street department will use $200,000 in surplus to increase slurry seal projects on residential streets.

Slurry is an oil mixture that is applied to streets and it results in a seal on the street, Hansen said. The slurry helps to prolong the life of the street.

“We usually do between 400 to 425 blocks a year,” Hansen said. The additional $200,000 could increase that block amount by 80 to 100 this year, he said.

Another $100,000 in surplus money will be used to patch concrete streets in the city’s downtown.

Hansen said the city uses a product called techcrete to fill holes or gaps in concrete streets. Since concrete streets are not made of asphalt, asphalt is not a fix material for concrete streets.

However, the city does use an asphalt mix for a quick fix on concrete streets, Hansen said.

As with the additional slurry money, more streets can be patched with the additional money, Hansen said.

New fire station

The budget surplus also includes $3.3 million earmarked for new fire station 12 in southeastern Sioux Falls.

The $3.3 million may cover the estimated total cost of the project. The Sioux Falls Capital Improvement Program 2019-2023 lists the fire station project. The estimated construction cost is $2.4 million with another $500,000 in equipment costs for a total of about $2.9 million in 2020.

The fire station cost also includes $204,000 in engineering costs incurred in 2019 that are not included in the $2.9 million construction costs for 2020.

Park improvements

TenHaken also recommended using $800,000 in surplus money for a chairlift for Great Bear.

The city’s 2020-2023 and 2020-2024 capital improvement plans include a new chairlift at Great Bear in 2020. The notes in the plan said the chairlift is “very old and out of production for over 20 years.”

The estimated cost in the 2020-2024 plan is about $1.6 million.

The plan said “The project will replace the existing chairlift with a new lift designed to decrease maintenance costs and move users up the ski area more efficiently and effectively, resulting in shorter wait times and lines.”

A more ambitious project at Terrace Park was included in the 2020-2023 and 2020-2024 plan. A two-phase plan starting in 2019 would renovate the ball fields including dugouts, fences and other features for a cost of about $2.3 million from 2019 to 2024.