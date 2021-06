This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The USGS updated the magnitude of the earthquake.

ANOKA, NE (KELO) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake has been reported in South Dakota just across the border north of Anoka, NE.

According to the United State Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 10:45 a.m. CST and originated 5 kilometers below ground.

This has been at least the 3rd recorded earthquake in South Dakota in 2021.