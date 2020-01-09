USF women lead NSIC South thanks to hot conference start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The USF women are off to one of their best starts in school history. The Coguars are 13-2 through their first 15 games and find themselves a top the NSIC south division, however the Cougars are still lacking some consistency.

“If we want to be the team that we want to be, potentially making the NCAA tournament, we’ve got to be more consistent defensively. That’s kind of been the struggle a little bit with our group, not that it’s all terrible, but we have some break downs that causes us to go on some of those runs and we’re doing our best to get those things changed,” Travis Traphagen said.

One thing that has been consistent for USF is the Cougar offense. The Coo are scoring more than 76 points per game, which is lands them third best in the NSIC.

“I think that we are a very confident, offensive team, but I think what leads to great offense, is great defense, and so that is really what we have been focusing on is great defense, because if we can get defensive stops, that just makes offense that easier,” Jessie Geer said.

The Cougar offense has a lot of success this year and much of the success can be credited to Senior guard, Kaely Hummel, who is averaging nearly 18 points per game this season.

“She gets her shot up, she knows that she has the green light to shoot, but again, when you can play through somebody like that even though the ball doesn’t go in on some nights, the defense takes so much effort to be able to try to stop her, it really helps other kids to get going,” Traphagen said.

Now the Cougars are preparing for another tough weekend of NSIC basketball. The Coo will host Minnesota State with first place in the NSIC South up for grabs.

“I think the focus is on us. We beat both teams by four the first time and that’s a tough road trip to be able to go get two wins and that was a weekend that a couple of our best players really struggled,” Traphagen said.

“We had a really great week of practice just like any other team we prepare and know what we’re up against, they’re a great team, they are really big. So we just have to play our game and not sink down to what other teams are doing, we just need to play our game,” Geer said.

The Cougars have had a great season to this point, but with fourteen games remaining this season, USF is keeping their sights on winning the south division.

“You take it one game at a time. The two games that we lost was on one weekend, both at home and maybe we weren’t as focused and so we just have to give a lot of credit to the teams that go on the road, because it’s hard to win a road basketball game, but I think it’s been proven that if we play to our potential, there’s not a game that we can’t, in my opinion,” Traphagen said.

The USF women will host Minnesota State on Friday at the Stewart Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30 and highlights can be seen on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:30.