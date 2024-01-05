SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Huskies hadn’t even won the semi-final game yet when University of Sioux Falls officials were contacted about a possible plan for the national football championship game on Jan. 8.

The Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer and a top defensive coach Chuck Morrell both played football at USF and graduated from the university. The pair along with top offensive coach Ryan Grubb coached together at USF. DeBoer was the head coach from 2005-2009 and led the Cougars to a 67-3 overall record and three NAIA National Championships. Lee Marks, who is also on the Husky coach staff, was a graduate assistant coach at USF.

“Before we had even thought about who was going to win the game just a few nights ago, I already had people asking what we were going to do,” USF president Dr. Brett Bradfield said. “That sense of community is just pervasive among University of Sioux Falls stakeholders, alumni (and others).”

USF has planned a Jan. 8 watch party at Great Shots in Sioux Falls. The viewing party will start at 6 p.m.

“We’ve just had a lot of community members, alumni and friends of the university reach out to us, just say, ‘Hey this is great.’ On our end, we wanted to do everything we could to maybe get some of those people under one roof,” said Jon Hart, athletic director at USF.

Hart said social media, text message groups and national media have been busy with USF alumni and supporters sharing memories.

“I think it will be really cool to get those (fans) under one roof to watch that game… to just show our sense of pride and celebrate the journey that they’ve had,” Hart said.

USF will also have an on-campus viewing party in the dining hall for all current USF students.

Hart and Bradfield said there is excitement about the Washington success on the campus.

Bradfield said faculty and staff on campus have made the connection to DeBoer and the other coaches’ time at USF. For those who were on campus when the coaches played or coached, the knowledge and connection is deeper.

“I think there’s just been a lot buzz,” Hart said. That includes student athletes, existing coaching staff for teams and the overall student population.

Bradfield said the off-campus and on-campus events should be great events for attendees.

Those interested in attending the viewing party at Great Shots are asked to RSVP online. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.