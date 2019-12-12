USF off to best start in division two era

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The University of Sioux Falls Cougars are off to their best start since the team transitioned to division two in 2012. The Cougars are a perfect 9-0 including two wins over top 25 ranked opponents.

“I think our team just has confidence. We are very deep, a veteran basketball team and there’s been certain games this year where we’ve looked very good and this last weekend, to be honest with you, we didn’t play great and the teams that we played had a lot to do with that, but our kids are just finding ways to win,” Travis Traphagen said

“Trap (Traphagen) likes to say that we keep things simple and I feel like we haven’t really had to run much because we’ve just been playing our game. Everybody is getting the chance to score, we’re playing all together and I just feel like we’re kind of just playing that simple basketball by pushing the floor and making lay ups when we can and then running the offense from there and that has really been working for us,” Jacey Huinker said.

With the Cougars hot start, USF has found themselves ranked 7th in the country, which is a new program best.

“Truthfully, it’s cool that you’re getting that recognition, but it’s not something that we actively talk about in the program,” Traphagen said.

“It’s a great blessing and it’s super honoring that people think of us in that way. It’s not something I think we should take lightly at all. We take it with a grain of salt and we know we have a lot of season left to prove it, but we need to take it and let it sink in that people do believe in us this year,” Huinker said.

The Cougar offense has found success on the floor, scoring nearly 700 points in just nine games.

“When we can put five players on the floor, that can score, that’s what makes us difficult to guard. Sometimes we play small, with five guards and we can really space you, or we can play a little bit bigger as well,” Traphagen said.

“We have been trying to play really fast this season, with pressuring the ball on full court that way we can play in transition a little bit more and speed up the game. We like to play fast, run and hit quick threes, so I think we can keep doing that,” Andie Mataloni said.

Much of USF’s success this season can be credited to the depth the Cougars have. USF is known to use 10 to 12 players on any given night.

“You’ll see us playing 12 this weekend, just the way the week of practice has went, but we always say that those kids that are maybe 10, 11 or 12, I don’t want them thinking they have a short leash when they come in, but just do what you’re supposed to do,” Traphagen said.

“Like coach always says, ‘Give us the best two minutes you can and we’ll get you.’ So sprint the floor, press hard and just play as hard as you can and we’ve got someone coming for you,” Mataloni said.

The Cougars are off to a great start to the season, but USF knows that they can continue their winning ways.

“I think we need to just continue to play as a team and know that one through 18, anyone can step up on a given night. I mean Gus (Augusta Thramer) had a big night for us last weekend off the bench and I think if everyone steps up and plays to their role, we’ll have success,” Mataloni said.

“We just need to keep taking the next step and putting things together. I’ve mentioned we’ve had some great offensive games and had some games where we’ve had to step up defensively. We haven’t really had a game where we’ve put it all together yet, and so I think when we have that game, it will really be a big turning point for us to see that when we do those things together, there’s not a team that we can’t beat,” Huinker said.

The Cougars will host Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at the Stewart Center. Tip-off is set for 5:30.