SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USF Cougars were set to play at Winona State on Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16, but those games have been cancelled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

Per Northern Sun scheduling guidelines for this season, the two games between the Warriors and the Cougars will not be rescheduled.



USF is off to a 4-0 start in 2021. The Cougars are set to host Concordia St. Paul on January 22-23.