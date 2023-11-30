SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thirteen girls are set to make University of Sioux Falls history tonight with the first home game for the inaugural women’s wrestling team.

USF added both a men’s and women’s wrestling program this year. The women’s team is only the second collegiate women’s wrestling team in the state after Dakota Wesleyan University formed their team in 2022.

“I think it’s a long time coming and we’re really excited,” head coach Toby Bryant said. “This is a huge opportunity for the young ladies that are up and coming. These first ladies in the class of ‘23 that we recruited a year ago to set this stage, it’s a pretty viable opportunity for them going forward.”

The USF team has had three away matches so far and has collected 30 wins for the team.

Zoe Adams, a freshman from Canton, secured one of those wins on November 19 with a 2:26 pin.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m choosing to be excited instead,” Adam said about the home game Nov. 30. “I’m excited for all my friends to come see what I do, for my family to come up. I think there’s gonna be a lot of energy, a lot of fun and I think we’re gonna do well.

For some wrestlers on the team, college has been the first time they’ve gotten to wrestle with a team of girls.

“In high school, I was the only girl on the team so I was wrestling with guys and that’s just what I was used to growing up,” junior Paige Denke said. “Getting to wrestle with girls in college is such a huge difference from wrestling boys in high school, but it’s a huge blessing getting to compete against girls who I have a fair chance with.”

Denke got her start in wrestling as a freshman in high school. She followed in her dad’s footsteps, who was a Division 1 wrestler at Nebraska and a three-time champion from South Dakota. During her first few years in the sport, Denke’s team was all male and she even wrestled other males. It wasn’t until she transferred to Rapid City Stevens her senior year where she competed against other women.

“Even into my senior year of high school, there were people who believed women shouldn’t be in the sport,” she said. “It’s been amazing to come back and see how much it’s grown and how many girls are on my home team at Stevens and it’s growing collegiately throughout South Dakota.”

Bryant says the rise in women’s wrestling started about five years ago at the interscholastic level, but the NCAA has recently sanctioned the sport on the collegiate level.

“You can look at the USA calendar now and find something to do every month in the sport of women’s wrestling,” Bryant said. “The opportunities are galore and in position and the women now, I’m seeing major growth and encouragement.”