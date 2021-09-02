USF comeback falls short in season opening loss to Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USF football team fell 24-16 to Bemidji State in their 2021 season opener at Bob Young Field. It was the first game played in 649 days.

The Cougars fell behind 24-0 in the early third quarter, but USF came screaming back with 16 straight points.

USF got a touchdown from Adam Mullen as he scrambled right and was able to score a 16 yard touchdown. That drive was followed by a 37 yard field goal. USF trailed 24-9 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, USF added a touchdown when Mullen connected with Dominic Pegley for the 37 yard touchdown. Cougars cut the lead to 24-16.

USF would get the ball late and drive inside the 40, but a fumble, recovered by Bemidji State would seal the 24-16 win for the Beavers.