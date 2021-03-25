USDA announces ‘Pandemic Assistance for Producers’ to fill in the gaps of previous pandemic aid; what will this mean for South Dakota producers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers program on Wednesday, which will provide financial aid to a broader set of producers than the previous COVID-19 assistance programs.

The USDA is dedicating at least $6 billion toward the new programs and efforts. Pandemic Assistance for Producers will utilize existing programs, such as the Local Agricultural Marketing Program, Farming Opportunities Training and Outreach, Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and other programs to enhance educational market opportunities.

In a news release, Vilsack said the program was needed after a review of previous COVID-19 assistance programs toward producers showed a number of gaps and disparities in how assistance was distributed. It also had inadequate outreach to underserved producers as well as small and medium sized operations.

The department will also develop rules for new programs that will put a greater emphasis on outreach to small and socially disadvantaged producers, specialty crop and organic producers and timber harvesters. It will also provide support for the food supply chain and producers of renewable fuel, and others.

Current programs, such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), will fall within the new initiative and, where statutory authority allows, be refined to better address the needs of producers.

“The pandemic affected all of agriculture, but many farmers did not benefit from previous rounds of pandemic-related assistance. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to helping as many producers as possible, as equitably as possible,” said Vilsack in the release. “Our new USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative will help get financial assistance to a broader set of producers, including to socially disadvantaged communities, small and medium sized producers, and farmers and producers of less traditional crops.”

The USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers has announced the program in four parts:

Part one: Investing $6 billion to expand help and assistance to more producers.

Part two: Adding $500 million of new funding to existing programs.

Part three: Carrying out formula payments under CFAP 1, CFAP 2, and CFAP AA.

Part four: Reopening CFAP sign-up to improve access and outreach to underserved producers.

USDA will re-open sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days on April 5, 2021. These new payments announced will go out under the existing CFAP rules; however, any future opportunities for USDA pandemic assistance will be reviewed for varied need. During the rulemaking process, the department will look to make eligibility more consistent with the Farm Bill.

What kind of impact will the Pandemic Assistance for Producers program make on local producers?

For South Dakota producers, the COVID relief programs have had a significant impact, specifically under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program one and two, Jamie White, Acting State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency in South Dakota said.

The program as it has been administered so far, it is based on the applications that would be on file for eligible producers to date, White said. However, they will be adding a new sign up specifically for the CFAP on April 5 to ensure that the smaller operations and potentially underserved groups, do have an opportunity to apply if they haven’t already.

“When we look at South Dakota, again, as a whole, we have a large number of livestock producers, the livestock industry was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so as we are looking at the cattle industry specifically, there’s going to be additional payments again that are automatically issued based on the number of livestock reported to FSA under the prior Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, as well as an additional twenty dollars per acre for the eligible row crops that were reported as planted in 2020,” White said. “Again, that is going to provide that immediate financial support beginning in the month of April.”

White said moving forward, the USDA is going to continue finalizing additional decisions related to other producers.

There have been continued enhancements to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to ensure that producers as a whole and the ag industry were represented in the program, White said.

Since the livestock industry was hit hard during the pandemic, the program initially focused additional support on those producers, White said. But, as the programs have evolved, there have been additional efforts made to re-target those programs and make sure that all producers did receive assistances reflective of the market disruption.

The Pandemic Assistance for Producers program is based on inventory that was held in 2020 and sales, White said. They are going to identify the number of livestock that they would have had and would have been eligible for sale at the market and where there would have been a known market disruption, she said.

“It was very much market geared based on crop production and livestock that would have been in the market during that COVID pandemic crisis,” White said.

Over the last year, USDA has been able to act swiftly to provide support to producers as they navigate the pandemic, White said. This ensures that operations of all sizes can “weather the storm” until we move beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

What are South Dakota specialty producers saying?

Jeff Stewart, owner and operator of Stewart’s Aronia Acres, near Wagner South Dakota, serves on the board of directors for the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association.

His operation consists of around 10 acres of aronia berries, black currants and haskap berries.

The berries are taken to Iowa for processing, said Stewart. Then they are frozen and sold as frozen berries to consumers. Every year is a little different; since they are frozen they can be kept in cold storage for a longer period of time, he said.

“As far as our operation, we can have a year where our market person can sell a whole bunch of our berries in one year, or maybe not very much in one year because they can be held over,” Stewart said. “It hasn’t affected us, but actually, talking to a lot of our other producers, growers, they’ve actually….done fairly well this year, considering it’s been a pandemic.”

Stewart says this is mainly because there has been a greater emphasis on curbside pickup and buying food locally, not necessarily having to go to the grocery store. It has, however, varied depending on what the producer grows.

In his situation, the CARES Act helped because they had a good year in 2019, which is what the payment was based on in 2020. They did not sell as much in 2020 compared to 2019, Stewart said.

They have taken advantage of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Stewart said. He said other specialty crop producers also utilized that program.

He thinks the Pandemic Assistance for Producers program will help specialty producers because the funds are going to be distributed to various programs and agencies that a lot of their growers are a part of.

Stewart has been a member of the South Dakota Specialty Producers Association for over ten years and said it is a great organization for specialty producers in the state; they have tours, meetings and provide networking opportunities for producers. The producers association website offers a place producers to make their products available for the public, he said.

The organization also works with legislators on passing legislation that benefits specialty crop producers, Stewart said.

Stewart said it is amazing how many edible crops that could be grown in South Dakota, but aren’t. They are starting to grow more variety, and someday they may have to increase this if there is another pandemic, he said.

“There may not be truck drivers to haul food products long distances, we may have to rely on our local growers,” Stewart said. “Any programs that can help, you know, and ensure access to healthy, nutritious food, available to all communities is going to be, you know, production and distribution are the main things. We can produce just about anything here in South Dakota, a lot of edible crops that we don’t produce, but we maybe need to think about starting to produce.”

Stewart encourages people to continue to shop local and help out their local growers because local and regional food production is where he believes it is going to be in the future, because we can’t continue to haul food the distance we haul it, if we can grow it locally.