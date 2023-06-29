SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More federal money is coming for meat and poultry processors.

In South Dakota, independent small and medium sized meat processors can apply for grants through the Farmers Union Foundation which received $834,000 in additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Thursday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced $115 million for 15 awards in 17 states during a roundtable discussion with producers and businesses in Des Moines, Iowa. The money available for South Dakota meat processors is through the Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) which is designed to help financing capacity for independent meat processors to create more diversity in the U.S. food supply chain.

“While American farmers and ranchers have been responding to the demand to produce more, their communities have struggled to see their share of the benefits,” Vilsack said in a USDA news release.

Last year, GROW South Dakota, North Prairie Butchery LLC and Planning and Development District III received grants from the MPILP.

According to a fact sheet on the MPILP, the maximum grant award is $15 million and the minimum grant award is $500,000.

In May, Todd Wilkinson told KELOLAND News lower cattle numbers from the 2021 drought have increased cattle prices. Wilkinson is a De Smet rancher and lawyer and serves as the president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“The market will work its way through. The market moved itself into a positive position and I think it’s going to be there for three, four or five years while that herd rebuilds,” Wilkinson told KELOLAND News in May.

Wilkinson said there was a loud outcry for government intervention against four main companies – JBS, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef. Those companies, which have drawn the ire of President Joe Biden as well as Democratic and Republican lawmakers, operate 26 plants which process more than 80% of the beef in the United States.

The latest data from the Consumer Price Index showed a 6.7% increase for all food prices compared to May 2022.

“Beef and veal prices rose 1.5% in May 2023, the largest monthly increase since October 2021, and prices were 1% higher than May 2022,” the latest USDA food price outlook summary found.

In January 2023, the USDA reported cattle inventory at 89.3 million, the lowest inventory in 61 years.