USD women win 37th straight Summit League game in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD won their 37th straight Summit League game in Vermillion on Saturday, with a 70-43 win over St. Thomas.

The Coyotes have lost over the past few seasons in conference play, but USD hasn’t lost a home conference game since January 28, 2017.

USD would eventually win by 27 points, but it wasn’t always easy on Saturday.

The Coyotes had a slow start offensively, but they held a 9-6 lead, that is until the Tommies closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run.

St. Thomas led 11-9 after one.

End of 1: St. Thomas 11, @SDCoyotesWBB 9 @KELOSports



Tommies close first quarter on 5-0 run. USD shooting just 25% pic.twitter.com/xfeBWwoJvr — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 22, 2022

The Tommies scored with 5:05 left in the second quarter, giving them a 21-18 lead.

But that was followed with a 26-0 run that took nearly ten minutes of game and lasted into the third quarter.

Midway through 3rd: @SDCoyotesWBB 46, St. Thomas 23 @KELOSports



A ten minute scoring drought for ST leads to a 26-0 run for USD.



Two FTs finally ends that for the Tommies — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 22, 2022

With 5:06 to play in the third, St. Thomas finally broke the scoring drought with a pair of free throws.

However, USD took advantage of that drought as they built up a 46-23 lead.

The Coyotes finished strong over the last fifteen minutes of the game as they outscored St. Thomas 24-20.

Final: @SDCoyotesWBB 70, St. Thomas 43 @KELOSports



USD trailed 21-18 in second quarter, but put scored ST 52-22 in the games final 25 minutes. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 22, 2022

The Coyotes were led by Chloe Lamb who scored a game high 19 points. Two others finished in double figures as Liv Korngable added 17 and Maddie Krull 15.

Jade Hill led the way for the Tommies with eight points.

The Coyotes will return to action on Thursday, January 27 when they travel to Fargo, ND to play NDSU. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

WINNING WAYS

This win continued many streaks for the USD women.

Saturday’s win gave the Coyotes their 14th straight win this season, which is the longest active winning streak in Division 1 Women’s Basketball.

USD is now 9-0 in Summit League play this season. They’re currently on an 18 game Summit League winning streak.

They also haven’t lost a conference home game since early 2017.