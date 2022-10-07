SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 1970 football game between the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University likely included two future sports Hall of Fame members from each university.

Gene Macken is a member of the USD Sports Hall of Fame. Dean Krogman is a member of the SDSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Macken is “regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in school history,” according to his Hall of Fame biography. He earned all-North Central Conference honors at guard in 1970 and 1971.

Krogman was a defensive end and place kicker from 1969-1971. He kicked a school record 46-yard field goal in 1970 but it was against Morningside of Iowa, not USD.

The Coyotes won the rivalry game 26-0 in the 1970.

Players selected to their college Hall of Fames are among those who have played in the more than 100 games between the two teams.

The 1970 game would be one of a few lopsided games between the two teams in the 1970s.

The 1977 game ended in a tie at 17-17. The two teams have often played close games.

The USD Coyote and SDSU Jackrabbit football teams will meet this Saturday for the 116th time. And 45 games, including five of the last six, have been decided by seven points or less.

But the records also show some lopsided games.

The USD athletic website said the Coyotes largest margin of victory was 73-7. That was back in 1912.

SDSU’s largest margin was 61 points in a 61-0 win in 1963. This would be the year that SDSU would win its third straight NCC championship. The team featured NCC back of the year Wayne Rasmussen who went on to play for the Detroit Lions.

The 1980s were dominated by USD. SDSU did win in 1985, the same year USD made it to the NCAA Division II national semifinals.

Mike Slaton was an all-conference defensive back for USD in 1985. When he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, he ranked seventh in career interceptions.

The 1986 game may have been memorable because of all the points scored. The two teams combined for 90 points. USD won 51-39.

The 1988 game was a squeaker. USD won 22-21 at home.

Mark McLoughlin, a member of the USD Hall of Fame, was the USD kicker in 1988. He left USD with five school records in kicking while playing for the Coyotes from 1984-88. He played for several years in the Canadian Football League.

It was SDSU’s turn to dominate a decade in the 1990s.

The 1990 game was a 24-3 home victory for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU shut out USD in 1992 at home 13-0 and won 31-3 on the road in 1995. The 1992 shut out game is the only one since 1970, according to USD. There have been 32 shut-outs.

Adam Timmerman was a mainstay of the SDSU offense in the early 1990s. Timmerman was honored with the Jim Langer Trophy as the NCAA Division II Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1994. He also was selected as the Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in the 1995 Snow Bowl. Timmerman played 12 seasons in the NFL.

On the other side of the line, Matt Chatman was a mainstay on defense for USD in the 1990s. He finished his career with 228 tackles, 10 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss. Chatman went on to play for several seasons in the NFL.

SDSU finished the decade with a 43-30 victory in Vermillion.

Except for 2000 and the last two games, SDSU has won every game.

SDSU jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of the 2012 game at Brookings. USD didn’t score until the fourth quarter in a 31-8 loss.

Although SDSU racked up 630 total yard of offense, the 2016 game was still close. The Jackrabbits won 28-21.

In all recorded meetings between the two teams, USD has scored 1,973 points; SDSU has scored 1,885 points.