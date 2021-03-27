USD vs. NDSU football cancelled; third MVFC game change of the week

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD vs. NDSU football game was canceled due to COVID-19, marking the third game change in less than a week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference cancelled the game Saturday due to a positive test and contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel.

“We were notified this morning of a positive case, early this morning and from that point, you start the contract tracing,” USD athletic director David Herbster said. “Our trainers, athletic trainers talk, our team doctors talk and at that point, you begin to understand the situation, what the factors are that are involved and that’s when the medical staff and their advice makes the recommendation to proceed or in this case, we had to cancel the game.”

The game could’ve been played with a positive test on one of the teams, but the issue is contact tracing.

“I think it’s a possibility given the circumstances surrounding who that individual is around. What I’ve found through all of this, is that each situation is completely and totally different,” Herbster said. “Whether it’s on the other team or it’s on our team, they’ve always been a little bit different, with respect to the sport, are they traveling, where are they, what’s the situation and who have they been around, but that’s why we have our own athletic task force as well as relying on our doctors from Sanford Health to give us the best possible advice.”

This is the second USD home game this season that has been affected due to COVID-19. However, Saturday’s game is the first game to be cancelled for the Coyotes.

“It’s disappointing on a lot of fronts for a lot of people. Certainly the team and the coaching staff and frankly both teams and coaching staffs, but also fans who traveled in for the game, parents who traveled in for the game,” Herbster said. “For our COVID capacity, we were sold out for this particular game. A lot goes into it, whether it’s the external side of operational, working with our campus and community partners, but also our media partners.”

USD was supposed to open the season against Western Illinois, but that game was moved to April 17, due to COVID-19.

Despite having played just one home game, USD still has two games left in the DakotaDome this season.

“Two of our last three games are at home and so, our next home game is actually next Friday, April 2,” Herbster said. “Now you kind of throw the playbook out for what we just did. We’re preparing for it today and we can focus in on Northern Iowa next Friday.”

The USD and NDSU game wasn’t the only Missouri Valley Football Conference game to be affected this week.

SDSU was supposed to host Illinois State, but the Redbirds made the decision to opt out of the remainder of the season.

The Jackrabbits are back in action next Saturday when they play at NDSU.

The third game to be influenced by COVID-19 in the same week was the North Dakota vs. Youngstown State game.

The MVFC decided to postpone that game due to a positive COVID-19 and contact tracing in UND’s tier one personnel.

Two of the five games this week were played including Northern Iowa vs. Western Illinois and Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State.