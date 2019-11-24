USD upsets 5th ranked SDSU in South Dakota Showdown

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)- The Coyotes and Jackrabbits met for the 112th time in school history as SDSU owned a four game lead in the all time series. The Jacks had won the previous ten match-ups and they got off to a good start as they took a 7-0 lead.

USD would answer as the Yotes would score ten unanswered points to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

In the second half, both teams exchanged touchdowns on their first drives of the third quarter, giving USD a three point lead. Late in the third quarter, USD would grab their biggest lead of the game as Austin Simmons connected to Brett Samson for the touchdown to give USD a 24-14 lead.

SDSU would score early in the fourth to cut the lead to 3. The Jackrabbits would have a late attempt to score, but the Coyotes would force a fumble and seal the 24-21 win over SDSU.

With this win, the Coyotes have beaten SDSU for the first time since 2000, which will always be important to the USD seniors.

The Coyotes wrap up their season as they will finish the year 5-7. For the Jacks, they finish the regular season at 8-4 and should find themselves in the FCS football playoffs next Saturday, which means that SDSU will need to turn the page from this loss and prepare for the postseason.

While the USD season did come to an end Saturday, the Coyotes will be able to build off of this season, to be better in the future.

USD was led by Austin Simmons who was 20 for 32 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Kody Case was the leading wide receiver for the Coyotes as he had five catches for 111 yards. Brett Samson had six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Keaton Heide led the way for SDSU as he was 26 for 35 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Mikey Daniel rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown. Cade Johnson had 10 catches for 139 yards, while rushing for 26 yards.