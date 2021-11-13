USD stuns SDSU with hail mary game winning touchdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carson Camp completed a 57 yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Webb on the final play of the game as #17 USD earned a walk-off, 23-20 win over #7 SDSU.

SDSU led 20-17 with seven seconds left in the game. They would run a play that saw quarterback Chris Oladokun roll right and then throw the ball out of bounds. It appeared there was no time left in the contest.

However, a replay review changed the call putting one second on the clock.

USD would attempt a hail mary. Quarterback Carson Camp was nearly sacked, but he was able to escape pressure and then throw down field where the ball was tipped and then caught for a 57 yard touchdown by Jeremiah Webb.

“It was pretty slow motion,” USD wide receiver Jeremiah Webb said. “The ball was bouncing around and I was glad to grab it out of the air.”

“What I saw was that the ball got bounced up and anytime the ball bounces, you’ve got a chance,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD earned a 23-20 win over SDSU. The Coyotes are now 7-3 this season, while SDSU falls to the same record of 7-3.

