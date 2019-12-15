USD men’s basketball cruises past Mayville State

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)- The USD Coyotes earned their third straight win on Saturday with a dominating 96-60 win over Mayville State.

After a slow start for the Coyotes, USD made an offensive adjustment that sparked the Yotes. USD moved Stanley Umude to the middle of their offense as the Coyotes tried to combat the Mayville State zone defense. This resulted in a 12-2 run for the Yotes giving them a 20-10 lead.

USD would outscore the Comets 31-20 to finish the first half and give the Coyotes a commanding 51-30 lead.

The second half was similar to the first half as the Coyotes outscored the Comets by 15 to earn a 96-60 win.

The Coyotes (9-3) were led by Stanley Umude who scored a game high 21 points on 10 of 16 shooting. Tyler Hagedorn added 16 for the Yotes and grabbed a game high 11 rebounds.

USD Head Coach Todd Lee was most impressed by the assist to turnover stats for the Coyotes as USD had 24 assists and only one turnover. USD forced Mayville State (9-2) into 18 turnovers and only 9 assists.

The Coyotes shot 38 for 75 earning an impressive 50.7% shooting for the game.

The Coyotes will cross paths with Northern Colorado on Friday, December 20. Tip-off is set for 7:00 at the Sanford Pentagon.