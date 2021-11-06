USD impressive on the ground, Coyotes roll past Western Illinois

MACOMB, IL (KELO) — The USD football team dominated the ground attack on Saturday as the Coyotes cruised to a 42-21 win over Western Illinois.

The Coyotes rushed for 220 yards, while allowing the Leathernecks to rush for just 70 yards.

RECAP

The scoring started in the middle of the first quarter when Carson Camp connected on an out route to Carter Bell. He would turn the corner and go the distance for the 91 yard touchdown. Yotes went up 7-0.

Western Illinois would answer with back-to-back touchdown drives including a two yard Myles Wanza touchdown run and then a Connor Sampson TD pass.

The Leathernecks had built a 14-7 lead.

USD would go three and out on their next drive, giving the ball right back to Western Illinois.

However, the USD defense would make their stand as Jack Cochrane would intercept the Leathernecks.

One play later, Carson Camp to Carter Bell and he gone. 60 yard TD.



On the next play, the Coyotes would draw even as a simple slant pattern to Bell would go for a touchdown.

Game tied at 14.

USD would get touchdown runs from Mike Mansaray and Carson Camp to open a 28-14 halftime lead.

A pair of fourth quarter rushing touchdowns, one from Nate Thomas and one from Johnathan Lewis would build a 42-14 lead for USD. They scored 35 unanswered.

The Leathernecks would get a late score and nearly another, but it wouldn’t be enough.

The Coyotes powered to a 42-21 win to move to 6-3 on the season.

USD outgained the Leathernecks, by just seven yards, 479-472. However, 160 of Western Illinois’ yards came after the Coyotes had built a 42-14 lead.

The Coyotes were led by Nate Thomas who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

Carter Bell led the aerial attack as he hauled in 5 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman quarterback, Carson Camp was sharp as he was 13-21 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jacob Matthew led the defense with seven tackles. Jack Cochrane and Tre Thomas each had interceptions. The Coyote defense came up with five sacks.

USD will host SDSU next Saturday, November 13 at 1 p.m. This year’s State-U matchup will certainly have a lot on the line as both teams will be fighting for playoff positioning.