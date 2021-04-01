USD football to miss second straight game due to COVID-19

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team saw their game against NDSU cancelled last Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in the Bison tier one group.

A week later, USD saw a positive COVID-19 case of their own, forcing the cancellation of Friday’s game against Northern Iowa.

Can confirm Jim’s reporting here. USD’s game tomorrow night is canceled. https://t.co/1HeASyDTMj — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) April 1, 2021

“We test our football players three times a week and there was a positive test within the program and so at that point, you kind of pull back real quick and start working on the contact tracing and try to determine the extent and effect of it,” USD Athletic Director David Herbster said. “We pull in our team doctors from Sanford and we have those further conversations and really, we’re trying to look and determine what is the overall impact and the next steps after that. It was kind of like last week’s, but on the other side of the ball.”

Unlike last week’s cancellation, this week’s game was cancelled the day before the contest.

“At least at this point, the opposing team hadn’t made the trip out, so from that perspective, it is good for them,” Herbster said. “It’s still a very difficult decision to make, but ultimately as you walk through all of the steps and look at all the information, it’s the right move.”

Both games the Coyotes have had to miss were scheduled to be in the DakotaDome.

“For all the work and effort you put into it, especially considering last week’s was cancelled and to do it again that part’s tough,” Herbster said. “Our team is a resilient bunch, they really are and you want to think that they will bounce back, but it does get to that point where you’re up, you’re down, but you know what, one step in front of the other and try to find a way to move forward.”

Following Friday’s cancellation, the big question becomes whether USD will be able to play SDSU on Saturday, April 10.

“It’s going to be a bit of a waiting game. We’ll pull our team doctors together this weekend and look at what our position groups look like, with respect to be at some of the minimum to what the Missouri Valley has set a standard to play the game,” Herbster said. “We also realize that the next couple of days can be taken on a day-by-day basis to figure where we are at.”

USD has now had three of their seven games either cancelled or postponed this season.

“It may sound like a cliché, but we really take it week by week. That is one thing that we really talked about last weekend is that none of these games are for sure until you tip-off, kick-off or get going,” Herbster said. “Last week was the morning of; this one is the day before. We’ve talked about it with our head coaches that we should be appreciative to play and how quickly these games can be taken away from them.”

USD is scheduled to play at SDSU on April 10 and then meet Western Illinois in Vermillion on April 17.