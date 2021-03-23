USD football to host NDSU on Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses, but the Coyotes will have their hands full as they host North Dakota State on Saturday, March 27.

The Yotes have lost their last three contests including a 28-10 loss to Youngstown State last Saturday. USD was able to rack up just 226 total yards.

“It’s been a repeating thing, but we again ended up too many third and off schedule situations and right now, we’ve haven’t been good in converting those situations,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “I don’t think any team is ever good as converting those situations, but we have to do a much better job avoiding them.”

The Yotes found some success through the air, but struggled to get the run game going as they rushed for just 12 yards on 26 carries.

“We need to run the ball better. We need to be a better balanced offensive football team than what we have been over the first four weeks,” Nielson said. “I definitely think we are capable of doing that, but part of that we have to stick to it a little bit more. Part of that is that as a run-pass-option team, we make sure that we’re making the right reads.”

The Coyotes are looking to snap their losing skid, but will meet another tough opponent on Saturday in North Dakota State.

“They’re a really good football team and it’s hard to find a lot of dents in the armor frankly. They’re really good up front on both sides of the football, they always are,” Nielson said. “They’re extremely well coached and they play a very physical brand of football.”

The Bison are scoring nearly 27 points per game offensively, but allowing just 16 points defensively.

Slowing down NDSU isn’t easy, but to play better defense, the Coyotes will need to possess the ball on offense.

“What you’ve got to do is that you have to move the ball well enough against them, which has not been our forte to this point, but you’ve got to move the ball well enough that you make them play their fair share of defense,” Nielson said.

NDSU is trending the opposite direction as the Coyotes as the Bison have won three straight games, including a 34-13 win over #2 North Dakota last Saturday.

“I think we, left some points on the field that we easily could’ve scored and we need to continue to take care of the football,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “I like where we are at from a special teams standpoint. We gave up a large return, but I think those are some things that we can rectify and fix. I thought, you know defensively, we did a great job on third and fourth down as they were 1-13.”

Pierre native and true freshman, Grey Zabel, got his first start as a Bison last Saturday and he took advantage of the opportunity.

“You have to remind yourself that a year ago at this time, he was getting ready for legion baseball. Since that time, he has put on about 40 pounds,” Entz said. “40 pounds of confidence, 40 pounds of toughness. He’s surrounded by upper classmen that care and want him to succeed. I think it’s a great example of Bison pride and Bison football. Very few true freshman have started on the offensive line and he joins very good company.”

The Bison will now prepare to face South Dakota and true freshman quarterback Carson Camp.

“He’s a very athletic player. He’s tough and hangs in there. They’re a no huddle, up tempo team offensively,” Entz said. “This is my thoughts and they could sure be wrong, but teams that want to go no huddle aren’t looking to beat you fundamentally, they’re looking for you to beat yourself by being misaligned, leaving someone uncovered, the panic of getting back to the line of scrimmage, causing you to make errors that lead to successful plays.”

NDSU will look to continue their defensive success and to do so, they’ll have to make sure their players are locked in.

“We’ve got to do a great job of getting our guys honed in, getting lined up we’ll do some things differently this week,” Entz said. “We feel like we have a good process in defending these teams, but I know them and their head football coach, they’ll have those guys ready to go and they’ll be well coached.”

The Coyotes and Bison will meet on Saturday in Vermillion. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.