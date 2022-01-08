USD cruises past SDSU to stay unbeaten in Summit League

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD powered past in-state rival, SDSU on Saturday, 65-42 to advance to 5-0 in Summit League Conference play.

The first quarter indicated that the game, as usual, would be highly competitive.

USD jumped out to an 11-5 lead, but the Jackrabbits went on an 8-3 run to even the contest at 13.

Tori Nelson would score to give SDSU their first lead at 15-13.

Late in the quarter, USD’s Kyah Watson grabbed an offensive rebound and turned it into a tough putback, plus the foul. That play evened the game at 20 after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Nelson and Myah Selland joined teammate Paiton Burckhard on the bench, as all three collected two fouls.

With a combination of USD’s defense and SDSU being down three of their top players, the Jackrabbits went ice cold from the field.

SDSU would convert just one field goal in the second quarter, as they scored just 5 points.

However, SDSU was able to keep USD’s offense in check enough, to keep the halftime score at 35-25.

Halftime: @SDCoyotesWBB 35 @GoJacksWBB 25 @KELOSports



Just one FG for the Jacks in that quarter. Both teams will get players back after some early foul trouble — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 8, 2022

The third quarter saw SDSU’s offensive struggles continue, while USD got red hot.

The Coyotes opened the quarter on a 14-0 run, building a 49-25 lead.

SDSU would convert just two field goals in the quarter, as they scored just five points in the ten minute stretch.

USD led 52-30 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw a little more success offensively for the Jacks, but it wasn’t near enough as USD muscled past their in-state rival, 65-42.

FINAL: @SDCoyotesWBB 65 @GoJacksWBB 42 @KELOSports



Korngable 15 points, game high. Watson and Sjerven add 14 each.

Team high 9 for Tori Nelson — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 8, 2022

USD was led by Hannah Sjerven who collected a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Liv Korngable scored a game high 15 points. Watson added 14, while Chloe Lamb had 10.

The Jacks had zero players in double figures, though Tori Nelson had a team high nine points.

Paige Meyer and Myah Selland each added seven.

The Coyotes will return to action next Thursday, when they travel to Denver.

SDSU is set to play at Omaha on Thursday as well.