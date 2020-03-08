USD and UND men highlight day two of Summit League

SIOUX FALLS,S.D. (KELO)- With day one of the Summit League tournament completed, the next group of eight teams will take to the court in day two action. Here is a preview of Sunday’s action in the Summit League tournament.

The day will start on the women’s side with a rematch of last year’s quarter finals as fourth seed Oral Roberts will cross paths with fifth seed Western Illinois. The two teams split the season series as each team earned a double digit win at home.

The players to watch in this game are a pair of first team all summit league players in Oral Roberts’ junior Keni Jo Lippe and Western Illinois’ Olivia Kaufmann. Both players are scoring more than 16 points per game.

The second game of the day will feature the three seed Denver and the six seed North Dakota State. The two teams have split their two match-ups as both games were highly competitive, including an overtime win for NDSU on January 26.

The players to watch in this game feature a first team all Summit League player from Denver as Madison Nelson averages nearly 20 points per game. NDSU’s player to watch is Michelle Gaislerova who earned Summit League honorable mention honors.

The second session of the day will start with a battle between fourth seeded Oral Roberts and the number five seed Omaha. The teams have split the season series with two highly competitive games that were decided by less than seven points.

The players to watch for Omaha are Wanjang Tut and Matt Pile. The two 6 foot 8 forwards have helped the Mavericks dominate the paint this season, plus the duo has scored 52 points against the Golden Eagles this season. The player to watch for Emmanuel Nzekwesi who was named to the first team all Summit League and leads the league in total rebounding.

The last quarter final game of the 2020 Summit League tournament will feature the USD Coyotes and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Coyotes have won both match-ups between the two teams including a ten point win in Vermillion only eight days ago.

The players to watch in this contest feature some of the best players in the Summit League. UND’s Marlon Stewart is averaging nearly 19 points per game and has scored 42 points against USD this season. Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude are two players to watch for the Coyotes as the duo is combining for nearly 35 points per game. USD and UND will tip-off at 8:30.

That’s a look at day two of the Summit League tournament. For more information on the tournament, head to the Summit League page on KELOLAND.com.