US Supreme Court allows Charles Rhines execution to move forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The Supreme Court of the United States has ordered Charles Rhines’ execution to move forward.

The high court declined to hear the three cases in front of them.

All three cases were reviewed by Justice Neil Gorsuch and then referred to the full court.

In one of the cases, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a statement agreeing with the decision of the court.

“I write separately, however, to note that this Court’s denial of certiorari does not represent an endorsement of the lower courts’ opinions,” Sotomayor wrote. “I also write separately to emphasize that clemency is not ‘a matter of mercy alone,’ but rather is the ‘fail safe’ in our criminal justice system.’ By closing the prison doors in this context, a State risks rendering this fundamental process an empty ritual.”

South Dakota’s AG office confirms: “at this time there are no court orders to delay or stay the Rhines execution.”

Rhines was scheduled to be executed on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

DOC officials expect the execution to move forward momentarily.

This is a developing story.