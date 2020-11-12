Ups and downs of new unemployment claims continue in the region

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It was another week to week seesaw of new unemployment claims in South Dakota and some other states.

The state had 497 new, or initial, unemployment claims, for the week ending Nov. 7. That’s a decrease of 359 from the prior week’s total of 856. For the week ending, Oct. 24 the state had 482 claims.

Minnesota had a decrease of 435 claims with 12,064 claims for the week ending Nov. 7. The state had 12,499 in the prior week.

Iowa had 5,576 new claims for 967 more claims from the prior week.

Nebraska had a decrease of 235 claims for 2,241 claims. The state had 2,476 claims for the week ending Oct. 31.

North Dakota had 1,343 claims, which is an increase of 78 over the prior week’s 1,265.