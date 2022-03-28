PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers are back at the South Dakota Capitol to finalize their work for the 2022 session.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate are set to gavel in at 11 a.m. Monday to officially consider executive vetoes. Governor Kristi Noem signed 246 bills into law and vetoed four during the 2022 legislative session.

Noem announced three vetoes on Friday regarding spending authority (HB 1281) and pregnant minors (HB 1223) as well as Senate Bill 151 regarding marijuana impacts on a person’s criminal record. You can follow updates from Pierre as they happen in the story below.

Overriding a governor’s veto requires two-thirds majorities in both chambers: At least 47 in the House and at least 24 in the Senate.

Only one of the three — HB 1281 — cleared both chambers with enough support to potentially survive.

In addition to the vetoes, KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer has reported lawmakers plan to consider at least one new piece of legislation, to provide additional funding to nursing homes. Noem also said she has signed the $200 million bill for housing infrastructure subsidies into law but also sent state legislators a letter suggesting some revisions.