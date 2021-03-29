Updates from Veto Day in Pierre: House lawmakers vote 67-2 against Gov. Noem’s changes to HB 1217

UPDATED 11:20 a.m.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House of Representatives voted 67-2 against Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed changes to House Bill 1217.
Gov. Noem needed a simple majority to support her “style and form” veto. She garnered only two lawmakers’ support.
The bill now returns to the Governor to either sign the bill ‘as is’ or return an outright veto.
The House is now in recess.
11 a.m.
South Dakota House members are discussing the proposed “style and form” veto on House Bill 1217.
Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) is the bill’s prime sponsor. She said the style and form veto “is not appropriate for the executive branch.”
Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City) described Noem’s changes as “very substantive.” She urges a rejection.
Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) says the veto isn’t actually of style and form.
Veto Day, the final day of the 2021 legislative session, is here.
The House and Senate will convene at 11 a.m. Monday and the agenda is listed as “consideration of executive vetoes.” KELOLAND News will have coverage and updates in this story from Bob Mercer and Dan Santella.
The big item up for consideration is changes around House Bill 1217, which originally sought to prohibit athletes who were born males from participating in female sports in K-12 and public colleges. Gov. Kristi Noem wants lawmakers to support her changes from what she’s calling a “style and form” veto.
A full veto, where a governor is trying to stop legislation, requires 2/3 majorities in the House and the Senate to override. A style-and-form veto requires simple majorities in the two chambers to make the governor’s recommended changes.
Along with HB 1217, lawmakers may discuss any proposed changes surrounding medical marijuana, which will go into effect on July 1.
House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) has told lawmakers to plan for more than a 24-hour day. He has also called for lawmakers not to support the “style and form” veto. He said the changes Gov. Noem has proposed are unconstitutional. Gov. Noem has publicly called for a special session if lawmakers don’t support her changes to HB 1217.
HB 1217 was passed in the House by a 50-17 margin. The bill failed in a Senate committee but was “smoked out” and passed the full Senate 20-15.