PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four South Dakotans are expected to testify under oath during Thursday’s House Select Committee on Investigation.

Lawmakers are expected to hear from Tim Bormann, David Natvig, Emily Sovell and Michael Moore after voting to issue subpoenas during the committee’s last meeting on Jan. 31.

According to the agenda, the committee will meet in executive session, which is closed to the public, from 3:05 p.m. to 4 p.m. Public testimony is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The group of nine lawmakers, six Republicans and three Democrats, are working to decide whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s actions from a September 2020 crash that killed Joe Boever are impeachable offenses. This is the eighth time the committee will have met since the House voted in favor of starting impeachment proceedings.

Bormann and Natvig both work in the South Dakota Attorney General’s office with Bormann serving as Ravnsborg’s chief of staff and Natvig serving as the director of the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sovell is the current Sully County State’s Attorney, but served as the Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney and led the criminal case against Ravnsborg with assistance from Moore, the Beadle County State’s Attorney.

In August 2021, Ravnsborg’s lawyer entered a no-contest plea for two misdemeanors.

The South Dakota Constitution says grounds for impeachment are “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.”

A simple majority of 36 representatives in the House would be necessary to impeach Ravnsborg, at which time the state Constitution states there’d be “Suspension of duties between impeachment and acquittal.” There’s then, at least, a 20-day delay until a Senate trial could be held. Senators could vote to convict, which would permanently remove Ravnsborg from office.

Ravnsborg’s first term as attorney general would end in January 2023, regardless of who the Republican Party nominates at a state convention and who voters choose in the November election.