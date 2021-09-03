Update: Sioux Falls street construction is on schedule in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As street construction stretches on into late summer in Sioux Falls, we’ve decided to take a look at a few major projects that affect the commutes of those traveling across some of the city’s main arteries.

Phillips Avenue: 14th Street to 18th Street

According to an August 27 update, the Phillips Avenue project is scheduled to be completed September 15, 2021.

City of Sioux Falls Principal Engineer Brad Ludens confirmed this timeline, telling KELOLAND News that despite some issues with poor soil quality, the project is on track and is set to be completed by late September.

At the time of our conversation, Ludens says contractors are finishing gravel placement on the street and that concrete work is set to begin next week. After that, all that will remain is asphalt paving, street light work and general restoration of the site.

Kiwanis Avenue: W. 12th Street to W. 41st Street

As of August 20, 2021, this segment was projected to be completed between mid-September and early November.

As this is a large project, it was split into three phases. The first, says Ludens, running from 12th Street to 26th Street, has already been completed. He said contractors are also nearly finished on phases one and two, and that while weather has delayed things slightly, the project will be completed ahead of the upcoming Sanford International Golf Tournament.

Minnesota Avenue: 57th Street to St. Andrews Drive

On August 27, an update for the project listed the expected completion date for the project as November 24, 2021. As of August 27, this project was still in its Phase 1 stage.

Ralph Rodgers Road is currently closed to traffic and one driving lane is open in each direction between 57th Street and St. Andrews Drive.

Ludens notes that traffic is always present on Minnesota Avenue, and that the lane widening underway has been initiated with safety in mind.

“We noticed that there were a lot of rear-end collisions in that area,” Ludens said.

Once the project is completed, there will be a new central turn lane, as well as a new stop light at Ralph Rodgers Road. A sidewalk will also be added along the west side of the street. Ludens says the project is on schedule and within a couple of weeks, traffic will be moved over to the newly constructed lanes to begin work on the northbound lanes.

He backs up the August estimate, saying that this project will be completed around mid-November.

Minnesota Avenue: 33rd Street Intersection

A September 3 update from the City of Sioux Falls announced that the 33rd Street intersection is currently within its Phase 2 stage. This entails underground utility work in preparation of work to be done on the storm drainage system. 33rd Street east of Minnesota is now open. 33rd is closed between Minnesota and Spring Avenue.

The projected completion date for this section on the City Public Works page is Fall 2021.

Ludens says water main work has been completed at this site, and storm sewer work is underway. This work, he says, should be completed within the next week, depending on the weather. After this, they will begin work on private utility lines. Once those are done, final grading can be started in order to commence the final stage of the project.

Ludens says this project is also on schedule, with contractors expecting work to finish by the end of October.

Ludens says that while the recent rains have led to some delays in projects, the dry summer has allowed for steady work.

Some unusual challenges throughout the season however have been delays in getting supplies such as PVC piping and push buttons for crosswalks.