SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid.

41st St. Construction

All the work being done is in preparation of the installation of a new diverging diamond interchange over I-29, though that portion of the project is not set to begin until 2023.

The South Dakota DOT, which provides updates on the project online, says the project is expected to be completed in 2024, with the current stage of construction being within Phase 1.

“The project is divided into two phases: west and east. The west half of the project area includes 41st Street from Marion Road to Meadow Avenue. The east half includes 41st Street from Meadow Avenue to Shirley Avenue,” reads the website.

Throughout the last several weeks, there have been intermittent closures of streets crossing 41st St. between Marion Rd. and I-29 as crews have completed underground utility work and laid new lanes.

As a whole, Phase 1 of the project includes the installation of sewer lines, water mains and storm drainage, in addition to the reconstruction of driving lanes west of the interstate. In addition to this, 41st St. is being widened to three lanes in each direction.

Though Marion Road is now open across 41st St., the DOT warns that it will be closed to the north of 41st St. for one month (weather permitting).

Suggested detour routes for the remainder of Summer into Fall include Louise Ave., Marion Road, W. 49th St., S. Terry Ave. and W. 26th St., all of which can be used to circumvent the area.

Currently, the south side of 41st St, is complete, as is work on the south side of the 41st St. and Marion Road intersection. Restoration on the north side of the intersection is underway, as is the process paving and restoring the north lanes of 41st St.