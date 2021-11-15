Up to 350 year sentences for inmates guilty of manslaughter in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are currently 129 inmates serving sentences for 1st degree manslaughter in South Dakota.

Of these 129 inmates, 21 are serving life sentences. The other 108 individuals are serving sentences ranging from 5 years all the way up to 350 years.

Together, the 108 inmates who have received numbered sentences are set to serve a cumulative 5,291 years behind bars. To put that in perspective, travelling 5,291 years into the future would put us in the early 74th century. Meanwhile, looking 5,291 years back puts us around the year 3,270 B.C., a time when the Mesopotamians formed the worlds oldest recorded civilization between the banks of the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers.

While there were initially no inmates who received sentences of 10 years or less, there are currently 17 inmates serving 10 year or shorter sentences due to sentence suspensions.

These 129 inmates account for just 1.76% of South Dakota’s 7,300 incarcerated residents, according to data from prisonpolicy.org.