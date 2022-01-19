Unvaccinated are driving COVID-19 numbers, DOH data shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases reported in the state are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The DOH tracked cases, hospitalizations and deaths from May 1, 2021, the date when vaccinations became widely available in the state, through present day.

Of the 80,568 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 85.3% of them are individuals who are not fully vaccinated. The 85.3% total 68,750 cases.

There are 3,073 people who have been hospitalized with COVID since May 1. Eighty percent, or 2,462, were not fully vaccinated.

The DOH has reported 524 deaths since May 1. Of those 73.3% have not been fully vaccinated or 384 people.

The DOH reported today that 69% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Fifty-six percent have been fully vaccinated while about 29% have received a booster dose.

The agency also tracks the percentage of the age group vaccinated but does not specify if that means one dose, fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated with a booster.

Individuals 75 and older have the highest vaccination rate of 93% with 89% of the 65 to 74 age population vaccinated.