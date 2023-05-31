SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with a statement from Sanford’s attorney.

New information on the investigation into South Dakota billionaire Thomas Denny Sanford for the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography is available, with new court documents obtained by KELOLAND News.

The documents in question are an order to seal a search warrant affidavit and the now unsealed affidavit in support of the request for the aforementioned search warrant.

Sanford has not been charged in the investigation, which dates back to 2020 and was sparked by a 2019 tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The AOL/Oath Inc. user account noted by the tip contained images of child exploitation material and was traced by investigators back to an account used by Sanford and to a phone number for PREMIER bank, which an employee confirmed was used by Sanford, who founded the bank.

Sanford’s legal team, once headed by now South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, had filed documentation in January 2022 they say proves that Sanford’s accounts were hacked.

In 2022, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, following the impeachment of then-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, issued a statement saying they had found no probable cause for criminal charges in the state in the course of their investigation into Sanford.

A lawsuit filed by the Argus Leader and ProPublica sought the unsealing of search warrants in the case, a request that was granted by South Dakota courts, with the caveat that the files would remain sealed until the investigation had concluded.

In the newly unsealed documents, we learned the investigation into Sanford noted email activity from internet service providers in California, Arizona and South Dakota. It was noted by the investigator that Sanford owns homes in each of these states.

In an emailed statement following publication, Sanford’s legal council, Stacey Hegge, reached out with the following statement.