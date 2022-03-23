SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill making its way through the Minnesota House of Representatives would levy civil penalties upon unruly fans, including a potential $1,000 fine.

Rep. John Huot (D-Rosemount) is the sponsor of this bill, and to him, this matter is personal. He served as a youth sports official for 20-years, and says that lately, the problems surrounding belligerent fans seem to be worsening.

“Who hasn’t been at a game where you look and go oh my god, I can’t believe that guy,” said Huot. The bill, which he says initially was created to elevate the criminal penalty for assaulting a referee, now seeks to address those situations with a civil penalty.

“In light of some situations that are happening in Minnesota right now — I relooked at it; had our research team look at what possibly can be done, and they came up with the solution of a civil penalty,” explained Huot.

The situation he is referring to most recently, was an event for which a Detroit Lakes, MN man has been sentenced. “In this situation, this individual was sitting behind the players — he didn’t get tossed [out] until he threw the popcorn at the referee on the floor, and then he got tossed and he came down, walking over the player’s bench, [and] grabbed the referee’s lanyard,” Huot recounted.

The man, who is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges, yanked the whistle off the ref’s neck. Huot says that with his new bill, that man would still face criminal charges, but have the possibility of a civil penalty added.

“Now [the bill] doesn’t take away any criminal charges, which can normally be charged if anybody’s assaulted,” said Huot, “but it actually enhances that, and we think this hopefully will be a deterrent to bad behavior.”

Huot says that to reach the level of misconduct at which this proposed law would kick in, the hypothetical fan would likely be getting charged with disorderly conduct already. He also clarifies that this bill only deals with spectators, and would not apply to actions taken by players, coaches or officials.

The responsibility of dispensing this penalty would fall into the hands of the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission. Huot says that this is due to the fact that the high school league can not levy fines in Minnesota. Therefore, by placing the authority in the hands of the Amateur Sports Commission, it allows the rule to be in effect for youth sports all the way up to high school competitions.

Unfortunately, Huot says youth sports are the place such incidents are most likely to occur. “That’s where it does happen more, is at the little league level,” he said. “It just gets out of hand at these kids’ events and they don’t think anybody’s watching.”

But Huot says that somebody is always watching, because the games are always being filmed. “Everything is filmed,” he chuckled. “You go into a high school, you are on film. Plain and simple; very straight forward — I know everything’s on film.”

While the issue of overexuberant fans is a long-running one, Huot says he feels that things are getting worse. “In the last several years, we’ve noticed an increase of sideline behavior getting ridiculous,” he said.

Huot says that while refs get a lot of training, including on how to handle such incidents, that isn’t the reason why they are out there. “It gives me fulfillment,” he said of refereeing. “When there’s something that interferes with it; when I’m paying more attention to a fan in the stands that I’m worried about possibly coming out and maybe attacking a player or maybe attacking me or attacking a coach — that takes my attention off what my main purpose is — to make sure that we a good game going on.”

These concerns are not unfounded either.

“I’ve had fans follow me to cars; I’ve had women colleagues that ref that also have been followed to their cars; I’ve had referees say they’ve been followed home,” said Huot.

Huot doesn’t know exactly why things seem to be getting more intense lately, but he was willing to speculate a little. “A lot of sports has changed. I played sports in the 80s, and back then we did multi-sports — we played baseball, basketball, football, golf; whatever we could get into just to be on a team.”

Huot and others he has spoken to theorize that perhaps the increase in volatility has something to do with parents’ hopes for their kids going on to play sports in Division 1 programs. If that is indeed the case, he laments what he sees as adults having forgotten what these sports are about.

“It’s a sad day when we have to regulate this,” Hout said. “We forgot that it’s not about the D1ers or anything like that — this is about a positive experience, win or loss. Everybody that’s been an athlete knows — they don’t remember the wins or losses, and you don’t want to be part of the memory where that was your dad standing in the stands that was going to get tossed out.”