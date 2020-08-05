University of South Dakota grad studying virus causing COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A University of South Dakota graduate is studying SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Maddie Butterfield is a second-year rising grad student at Kansas State University studying veterinary medicine. However, she is researching the SARS-CoV-2 virus for both humans and animals.

1) Cats are susceptible to natural infection with SARS-CoV-2, and it presents in cats as it does in humans (ie. predominantly respiratory infection.)

1.1) Cats get infected the same way humans do: aerosol, droplets, and fomites



Shi et al. 2020, doi:10.1126/science.abb7015 — Maddie Butterfield (@madmcbutters) July 29, 2020

Butterfield was selected for the Kansas State veterinary research scholars program. The group does veterinary research in the summer and, this year, had planned on studying H1N1. When the COVID-19 pandemic happened, the lab converted to coronavirus research.

With this being a new virus, Butterfield said, scientists don’t have a lot of basic information like they do other common viruses, like the flu or measles. By researching SARS-CoV-2 Butterfield, along with her colleagues are learning various things that will help in developing developing drugs or treatment plans for COVID-19.

“So, we’re still learning things like, what happens to the body long term after infection or what parts of the immune system are activated at what times or what happens on a very cellular level after infection,” Butterfield said.

Through Butterfield’s research, she’s learning that SARS-CoV-2 is infectious to humans, dogs, cats, and even big cats too (i.e. lions, tigers, etc.). Except, one astonishing discovery is that these animals can’t transmit the virus back to people.

