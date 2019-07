SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KELO) — It was 30 years ago Friday when a United Airlines flight from Denver to Chicago made an emergency landing at Sioux Gateway Airport. The pilots had lost all control of the DC-10. 111 died and 185 people survived on United 232.

In a KELOLAND.com original, we look back through the KELO-TV archives at one of the deadliest aviation disasters in American history.