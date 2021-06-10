Union reaches tentative deal with Smithfield to avoid worker strike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The UFCW Local 304A Union has struck a tentative agreement with Smithfield Foods USA, according to a release sent Wednesday afternoon. The new proposal resolves issues regarding break times and wages.

This development comes just days after the union membership voted with 98% in favor of authorizing a strike. Negotiations began in April, but had stalled until recently, with the two parties unable to find agreement.

The union membership is set to vote on the new proposal on June 17.

It has been over 30 years since the last strike at the Sioux Falls plant.