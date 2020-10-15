Unemployment takes double digit dip in South Dakota, varies in other states

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims took a slight dip of 62 during the week of Oct. 4-10. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said 382 claims were filed that week compared to 444 in the prior week.

Iowa had 4,644, an increase of 356 over the prior week’s 4,288.

Minnesota had 9,408 new claims. The claims decreased by 289 from the prior week’s 9,697.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 125 to 3,134 from the prior week’s 3,259.

North Dakota had 1,139 new claims for an increase of 298 from the prior week’s 841.

Iowa and Minnesota both extended unemployment benefits during the week ending Sept. 19. South Dakota, Nebraska and North Dakota were three of the five states that didn’t.

More people were on unemployment in South Dakota for the week ending Oct. 3 than the prior week, the S.D. DLR said. The latest number of continued state claims increased by 311 to 5,389 for the week ending Oct. 3. The prior week’s total was 5,078. Continued claims indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim,

Here’s the complete U.S. Department of Labor’s list of 45 states that extended benefits during the week of Sept. 19: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, the Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.