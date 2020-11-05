Unemployment claims increase in South Dakota, three other states

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota finished October with more new unemployment claims filed than the prior week.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said 808 new or initial claims were filed for the week of Oct. 25-31.

This is an increase of 326 claims from the prior week’s total of 482.

Iowa also had an increase. The state had 4,964 compared to 4,351 in the prior week for a 613 increase.

Minnesota had 1,032 more claims for 12,713 for the week ending Oct. 31. The state had 11,681 in the prior week.

Nebraska had the only decline with 32 fewer claims than the prior week. The state had 2,389 on Oct. 31 compared to 2,421 in the prior week.

North Dakota had 166 more claims. It had 1,389 compared to 1,223 in the prior week.

South Dakota did have a decrease in continued claims for the week ending Oct. 24, according to the state DOLR. These claims decreased by 835 to 3,704 from the prior week’s total of 4,539.