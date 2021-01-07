Unemployment claims drop in South Dakota; Stimulus checks not reported as income for unemployment benefits

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on a desk, in North Andover, Mass. Unemployment insurance aid is expiring for millions on the weekend as President Donald Trump holds a pandemic relief package in limbo and gripes about “pork” in the bipartisan legislation passed by Congress. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had a decrease of 113 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 2, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

During the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, a total of 542, new, or initial weekly claims were processed during the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. A total of 655 were filed in the prior week.

The SDLR also said stimulus checks do not need to be reported as income when requesting weekly unemployment benefit payments.

Iowa had 8,236 claims which is an increase of 1,095 from the prior week’s 7,141.

Claims in Minnesota increased by 1,229 from 16,271 to 17,500.

Nebraska had 3,592 new claims. That is an increase of 722 from the prior week’s 2,870.

Claims in North Dakota increased by 311 from 1,240 to 1,551.

The latest number of continued state claims in South Dakota is 4,704 for the week ending Dec. 26, an increase of 1,020 from the prior week’s total of 3,684. This is he number of unemployed workers still receiving benefits.